Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 170.63 ($2.23).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.08. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.10.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

