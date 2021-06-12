The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $31,231,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.53.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

