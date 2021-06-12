The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $327.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $324.00 to $327.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.27.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

