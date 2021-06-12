Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

