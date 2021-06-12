Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

RAD opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

