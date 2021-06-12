The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

