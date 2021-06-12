Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,169 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Norwood Financial worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Norwood Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NWFL opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

