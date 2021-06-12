Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

