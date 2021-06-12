12,341 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

