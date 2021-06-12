JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.79.

NYSE JPM opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $186,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $459,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

