Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

