Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TEO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.39. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

