Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.39 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,161,515 shares of company stock valued at $145,537,173. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

