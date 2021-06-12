Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of -0.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

