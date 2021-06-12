Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,100 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tronox were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

