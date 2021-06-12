Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.74 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,926 shares of company stock worth $637,118. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.