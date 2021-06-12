Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Up 1,797.2% in May

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, an increase of 1,797.2% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GLDFF stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. Chalice Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.03.

About Chalice Brands

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

