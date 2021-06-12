88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, an increase of 2,356.4% from the May 13th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

