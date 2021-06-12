Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Western Areas has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

