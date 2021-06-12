Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of RadNet worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,333 shares of company stock worth $1,492,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.27 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

