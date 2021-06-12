Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 343 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECHO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

