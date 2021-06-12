Contrasting Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Yellow has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saia has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yellow and Saia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.19 Saia $1.82 billion 2.97 $138.34 million $5.20 39.55

Saia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Saia 7.93% 15.73% 9.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Saia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yellow and Saia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50 Saia 2 4 6 0 2.33

Yellow presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.30%. Saia has a consensus price target of $214.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Saia.

Summary

Saia beats Yellow on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

