Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,171,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,883,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

