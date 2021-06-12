BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $59.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.13.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,436.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $8,866,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.