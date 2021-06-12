Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.42.

CL opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

