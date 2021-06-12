Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.26.

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

