Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

