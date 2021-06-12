AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

