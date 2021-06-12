Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.