HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HNI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HNI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of HNI by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.19. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

In related news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HNI. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.