Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

