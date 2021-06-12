Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 875 Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLQE opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

