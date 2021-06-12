Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 940 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of IBDT opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

