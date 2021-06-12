472 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 307,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37.

