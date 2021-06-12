Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Creative Planning grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

