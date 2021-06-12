Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.