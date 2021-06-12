Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.