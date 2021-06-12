Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 26,535 shares.The stock last traded at $136.44 and had previously closed at $137.78.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

