Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TWO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

