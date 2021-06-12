Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Investar were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

