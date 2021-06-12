Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,881,000 after buying an additional 205,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $33,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,420,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

