Raymond James Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $82.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.