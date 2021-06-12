Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues. The company’s strong organic growth initiatives, driven by global expansion initiatives along with diverse operations across sectors and industries, bode well for the future. Given the solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, Moelis & Company is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployments. Also, solid merger and acquisitions (M&As), and restructuring activities across the globe will act as tailwinds. However, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profits. A tough operating backdrop is expected to hamper the company’s financials. Its shares have underperformed the industry over the past twelve months.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Moelis & Company by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

