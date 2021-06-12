Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

