Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $177.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.34.

NDAQ opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 221,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

