MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

