Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.