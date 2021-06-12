Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ferro worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

