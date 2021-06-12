Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

