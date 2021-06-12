Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,975 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of RYF stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $62.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.